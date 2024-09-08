Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMC. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Shares of CMC opened at $49.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.15. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day moving average is $54.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 154,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after buying an additional 101,675 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after buying an additional 20,751 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 23,390.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,076,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,752,000 after buying an additional 3,063,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 25,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

