Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $6.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.50. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.82% from the company’s previous close.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BBCP. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair cut Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BBCP

Concrete Pumping Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $5.26 on Friday. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $109.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Concrete Pumping

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 39.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,550,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 91,469 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concrete Pumping

(Get Free Report)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.