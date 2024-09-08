Contrasting Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) & Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN)

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) and Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hello Group and Gen Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hello Group $11.30 billion 0.08 $275.72 million $1.10 5.80 Gen Digital $3.81 billion 4.10 $616.00 million $0.95 26.72

Gen Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hello Group. Hello Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gen Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

51.0% of Hello Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Gen Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 61.4% of Hello Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Gen Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hello Group and Gen Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hello Group 1 2 2 0 2.20 Gen Digital 0 0 0 1 4.00

Hello Group currently has a consensus target price of $7.93, indicating a potential upside of 24.22%. Given Hello Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hello Group is more favorable than Gen Digital.

Risk and Volatility

Hello Group has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gen Digital has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hello Group and Gen Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hello Group 13.38% 13.61% 9.51% Gen Digital 15.87% 52.29% 7.36%

Summary

Gen Digital beats Hello Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc. provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names. The company also provides livestream services for various content and activities comprising talent shows, such as singing, dancing, and talk shows, as well as casual chatting, and other forms of interactions between broadcasters and viewers; value-added services; advertising and marketing services; and mobile games. The company was formerly known as Momo Inc. and changed its name to Hello Group Inc. in August 2021. Hello Group Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital Inc. provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers. The company also provides Dark Web Monitoring product, which looks for personal information of its members on the Dark Web; Avast Secure Identity that provides advanced identity protection including credit monitoring and alerts; LifeLock Home Title Protect that detects fraud and notifies members; and Norton Social Media Monitoring that help keep customers' social media accounts safer by monitoring them for account takeovers, risky activity, and inappropriate content. In addition, it offers VPN solution, which enhances security and online privacy by providing an encrypted data tunnel;Norton Privacy Monitor Assistant, an on-demand, white glove service where agents help members delete personal information from data brokers online; Avira Security, a consumer-focused portfolio of cybersecurity and privacy solutions; AntiTrack product, which helps to keep personal information and browsing activity private by blocking trackers and disguising digital fingerprints online; and Online Reputation Management solution that manages online search results, personal branding, and digital privacy. It markets and sells its products and related services through retailers, telecom service providers, hardware original equipment manufacturers, and employee benefit providers, as well as e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as NortonLifeLock Inc. and changed its name to Gen Digital Inc. in November 2022. Gen Digital Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

