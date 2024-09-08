Contrasting Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) and Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals (OTCMKTS:COCBF)

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) and Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals (OTCMKTS:COCBF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Talos Energy and Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy $1.46 billion 1.35 $187.33 million $0.07 156.00 Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Talos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy 0 0 8 0 3.00 Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Talos Energy and Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Talos Energy presently has a consensus target price of $20.31, suggesting a potential upside of 86.01%. Given Talos Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Talos Energy and Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy -0.93% -0.21% -0.09% Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Talos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Talos Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals

Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals, Ltd. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the United States. It seeks various exploration projects with potential for providing long-term drilling inventories. The company was founded in 1953 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

