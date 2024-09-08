Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC lowered its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,232,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,053 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,419,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,551,000 after acquiring an additional 207,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,008,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,781 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,262,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Copart by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,242,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,867,000 after purchasing an additional 370,188 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $49.46 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

