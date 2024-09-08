Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.20

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 80.20 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.05), with a volume of 2295955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.80 ($1.04).

The stock has a market cap of £612.58 million, a P/E ratio of 800.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 76.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12, a quick ratio of 141.92 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.00. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.

In other news, insider Sian Hill bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($20,512.82). Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

