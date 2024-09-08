Cormark Weighs in on Dye & Durham Limited’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:DND)

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dye & Durham in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 5th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year. The consensus estimate for Dye & Durham’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$16.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Dye & Durham stock opened at C$13.25 on Friday. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of C$7.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.80. The firm has a market cap of C$886.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.07.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. The firm had revenue of C$120.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$119.81 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is -2.95%.

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

