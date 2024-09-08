Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 6,838.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,036,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021,800 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $21,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 135.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth $50,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $207,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,937,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,078,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $207,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 601,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,354 and have sold 1,110,432 shares valued at $23,870,597. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of CPNG opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 877.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Coupang had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Coupang’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

