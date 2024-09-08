Critical Analysis: BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) vs. Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP)

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) and Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BioLife Solutions and Guided Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLife Solutions -59.88% -10.75% -8.89% Guided Therapeutics N/A N/A -138.23%

Risk & Volatility

BioLife Solutions has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

93.2% of BioLife Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Guided Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of BioLife Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BioLife Solutions and Guided Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLife Solutions 0 0 5 0 3.00 Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $26.20, indicating a potential upside of 10.13%. Given BioLife Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BioLife Solutions is more favorable than Guided Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioLife Solutions and Guided Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLife Solutions $139.96 million 7.83 -$66.43 million ($1.42) -16.75 Guided Therapeutics $100,000.00 74.55 -$3.49 million N/A N/A

Guided Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioLife Solutions.

Summary

BioLife Solutions beats Guided Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies. It offers proprietary biopreservation media products, including HypoThermosol FRS and CryoStor Freeze Media that are formulated to mitigate preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage and death; bioproduction tools, such as human platelet lysates for cell expansion and CellSeal closed system vials that are used in CGT; and the ThawSTAR line that comprises of a family of automated thawing devices for frozen cell and gene therapies packaged in cryovials and cryobags. The company also provides cryogenic freezer technology for controlled rate freezing and cryogenic storage of biologic materials; ultra-low temperature mechanical freezers; evo shipping containers that are cloud-connected passive storage and transport containers for temperature-sensitive biologics and pharmaceuticals; liquid nitrogen laboratory freezers, cryogenic equipment, and accessories; and biological and pharmaceutical storage and transport services. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through third party distributors. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About Guided Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

