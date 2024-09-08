Critical Comparison: Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) versus Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI)

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) and Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of Galapagos shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Galapagos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Petros Pharmaceuticals and Galapagos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Galapagos 1 2 0 0 1.67

Risk and Volatility

Petros Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,076.47%. Galapagos has a consensus price target of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.09%. Given Petros Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Petros Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Galapagos.

Petros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galapagos has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Petros Pharmaceuticals and Galapagos’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petros Pharmaceuticals $4.12 million 0.58 -$8.16 million ($7.37) -0.05 Galapagos $261.40 million 6.95 $229.12 million N/A N/A

Galapagos has higher revenue and earnings than Petros Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Petros Pharmaceuticals and Galapagos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petros Pharmaceuticals N/A -95.40% -27.43% Galapagos N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Galapagos beats Petros Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease. The company offers men's health products, including vacuum erection devices, penile injections, PreBoost, VenoSeal, and urinary tract infection tests for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The company has collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc.; and AbbVie S.à r.l. Galapagos NV was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

