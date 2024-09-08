Critical Survey: Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) vs. Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of Toro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Performance Shipping shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Toro and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toro 247.75% 37.32% 21.72% Performance Shipping 62.19% 24.02% 18.19%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toro 0 0 0 0 N/A Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Toro and Performance Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Performance Shipping has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 228.28%. Given Performance Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Toro.

Risk & Volatility

Toro has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Toro and Performance Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toro $34.93 million 1.78 $140.64 million $2.78 1.18 Performance Shipping $90.83 million 0.27 $69.41 million $1.65 1.20

Toro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Performance Shipping. Toro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Performance Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Toro beats Performance Shipping on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toro

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton. Toro Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services through its tanker vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of eight Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 851,825 DWT. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

