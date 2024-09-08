CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Holdings Increased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 784.7% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $20,925,726.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,576,497.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $246.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.89, a PEG ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.59 and a 1-year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

