CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $80,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.7% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $246.39 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.59 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 464.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.69 and a 200-day moving average of $315.77.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $302.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

