Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in Prologis by 4.7% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc increased its stake in Prologis by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 1.0% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $127.23 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.67 and a 200 day moving average of $118.93. The firm has a market cap of $117.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

