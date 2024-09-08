Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 11 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $678,350,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 137.6% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,998,000 after purchasing an additional 179,543 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 564.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,338,000 after purchasing an additional 129,193 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2,714.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 120,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,267,000 after purchasing an additional 115,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 106.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,552,000 after purchasing an additional 60,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AZO. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,112.71.

AutoZone stock opened at $3,092.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,058.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2,998.94.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

