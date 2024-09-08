Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.06% of Regency Centers worth $7,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Regency Centers by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.0% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 104,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regency Centers news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.55.

Shares of REG opened at $72.62 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $73.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 130.73%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

