Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the first quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 740.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $134.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.12.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.