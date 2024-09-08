Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $11.13 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $11,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,347,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $467,141,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,244,000. Focused Investors Fund L P acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $249,884,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,389,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price target (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

NYSE ELV opened at $541.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $533.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $526.61. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $431.38 and a 12-month high of $567.26. The company has a market capitalization of $125.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

