Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $8.77 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,337 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 7,559 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,844,757,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,329 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,051,613,000 after acquiring an additional 135,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,611,096 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $810,585,000 after purchasing an additional 41,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 8.4 %

TSLA opened at $210.73 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $278.98. The company has a market cap of $673.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.47 and a 200 day moving average of $193.60.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.