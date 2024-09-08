Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 213 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $98.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.76. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.06.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

