Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,377 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 23.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,773,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kenvue by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,294,000 after buying an additional 17,908,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Kenvue by 110.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,510,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,880,000 after buying an additional 10,783,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 16,051.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,813,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVUE opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.13%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KVUE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

