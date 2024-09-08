Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 134,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,570,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $247.69 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $268.30. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.45 and its 200 day moving average is $252.24.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

