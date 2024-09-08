Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 105 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 20.8% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 20,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 8,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $985.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on BlackRock from $920.00 to $945.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $883.13.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,272,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.1 %

BLK stock opened at $866.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $903.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $848.57 and its 200 day moving average is $811.87.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

