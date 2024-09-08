Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,297 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,159,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $554,685,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,659,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $397,799,000 after purchasing an additional 81,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,768,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,424,000 after purchasing an additional 417,145 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,710 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.08.

PPG stock opened at $124.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.61 and its 200-day moving average is $131.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.07 and a 1 year high of $151.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

