Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 259,498 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,176 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 259,498 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $91.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average of $83.88. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.