Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 32,374 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,374 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2,721.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 502,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 484,512 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,243,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 459,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after buying an additional 24,280 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 424,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after buying an additional 52,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 180.4% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 371,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after buying an additional 239,279 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX opened at $31.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.13. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $33.66. The firm has a market cap of $630.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

