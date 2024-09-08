Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $12,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AstraZeneca by 17.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,271,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,177,000 after buying an additional 9,002,450 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,684,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122,965 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,127,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,476,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,999,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZN. Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ AZN opened at $83.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.66. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $87.68. The company has a market capitalization of $257.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.04%.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.