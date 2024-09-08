CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,707 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 116.2% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.48.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

