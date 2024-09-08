Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.44). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.50% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.84. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.14.
In related news, CFO Darin Harper bought 13,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $521,125.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,490.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
