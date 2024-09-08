Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.44). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.50% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.84. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $86.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

In related news, CFO Darin Harper bought 13,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $521,125.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,490.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

