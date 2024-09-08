DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.80

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 232272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 4.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.96.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $390.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is 2.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 326,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 133,964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

