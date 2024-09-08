Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 35,035 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 52% compared to the typical volume of 23,114 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXS. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $58,128,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 42,942.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 258,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 257,655 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 390.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 239,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 190,484 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $655,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXS opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $18.09.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

