Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives $54.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Docebo from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Docebo Stock Down 6.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Docebo in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 0.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Docebo by 43.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 54,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Docebo by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 142,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 94,414 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCBO opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69. Docebo has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $56.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 182.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.30 million. Docebo had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 8.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Docebo will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Docebo

(Get Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

Featured Stories

