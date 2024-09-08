Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa America

Daiwa America cut shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

DG has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Dollar General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.95.

Dollar General Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $82.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $168.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.38 and a 200 day moving average of $134.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

