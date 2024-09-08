Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.94. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $151.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $26,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

