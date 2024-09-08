DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 1,062.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,881 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $11,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in DraftKings by 140.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKNG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.52.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,972,998.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $6,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,699,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,938,316.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,470,537 shares of company stock valued at $54,321,570. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $35.11 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. DraftKings’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

