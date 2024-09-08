Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives $17.95 Average Price Target from Analysts

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.95.

Several brokerages have commented on DRVN. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 14.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 579.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Driven Brands by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $611.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.34 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 33.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

