DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 703,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $13,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Quarry LP acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 997,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,819,000 after purchasing an additional 761,884 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 578,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after buying an additional 59,751 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,452,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in DXC Technology by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 133,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Price Performance

DXC Technology stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,304,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Further Reading

