East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $10,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $78.73 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $49.59 and a one year high of $89.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $302,668.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $302,668.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $166,411.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,111.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,160 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EWBC. Wedbush lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.53.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

