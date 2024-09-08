eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,967 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 665,584 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of eBay worth $21,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,321,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,934 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 9,170,829 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $492,657,000 after buying an additional 189,505 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,536,843 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $404,879,000 after buying an additional 838,969 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of eBay by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $272,551,000 after buying an additional 1,141,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in eBay by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,488,460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $289,681,000 after acquiring an additional 83,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa America upgraded eBay to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $59.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.