EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 179 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $175,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,656 shares of company stock valued at $24,700,644 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $471.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.35 billion, a PE ratio of 85.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $458.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $493.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

