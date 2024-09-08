Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Lessened by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,545 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 30,299 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $14,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ EA opened at $144.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $144,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,860.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,638. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.28.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

