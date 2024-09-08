Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Lifted to “Hold” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $961.76.
Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.1 %
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 737,410 shares of company stock valued at $669,719,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
