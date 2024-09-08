EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 143,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,901,000 after acquiring an additional 49,346 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $9,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $352.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.50 and a 12 month high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

