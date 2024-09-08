Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ProPetro Holding Corp.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:PUMP)

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ProPetro in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProPetro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of PUMP opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $788.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. ProPetro has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.85 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Michele Vion sold 7,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $71,635.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,245.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProPetro by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,686,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 65,517 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in ProPetro by 400.8% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

