Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sprinklr, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Sprinklr in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson analyst C. Wright forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sprinklr’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $195.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.54 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CXM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $7.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $126,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 395,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $148,000 over the last ninety days. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 111.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Sprinklr by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

