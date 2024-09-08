Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Euronet Worldwide worth $12,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 2.6 %

EEFT opened at $99.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.46. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.84 and a 12 month high of $117.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.21. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $986.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EEFT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell acquired 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $300,915.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Articles

