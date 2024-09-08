Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Shares Gap Up to $3.74

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $3.84. Evolv Technologies shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 96,769 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVLV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Evolv Technologies in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Evolv Technologies from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolv Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $563.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evolv Technologies by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Evolv Technologies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Evolv Technologies by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Evolv Technologies by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Featured Articles

