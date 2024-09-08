Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s 6th Largest Position

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.5% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $80,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,589,000 after buying an additional 12,540,435 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 565.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,317,817,000 after buying an additional 11,199,696 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after buying an additional 5,523,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,756,000 after buying an additional 4,080,716 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $444.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

