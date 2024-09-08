Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Newmont by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 334,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,510,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,236,000 after buying an additional 18,698 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in Newmont by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 237,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,959,000 after buying an additional 79,914 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth $19,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,963,452.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,378.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,744,700. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Newmont Stock Down 3.1 %

NEM opened at $50.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $53.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.06.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

