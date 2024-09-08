Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $30,000 Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

